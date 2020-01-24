2 Killed in Alhambra Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Posted 9:32 PM, January 24, 2020, by
Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in Alhambra on Jan. 24, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Two people died and a suspect was in custody following a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Alhambra late Friday, authorities said.

Few details were initially available regarding the shooting, which took place Friday evening on North 2nd Street, near Grand Avenue.

The weapon believed to have been involved in the shooting was found by police and seized as evidence, officials said.

No further details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in Alhambra on Jan. 24, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in Alhambra on Jan. 24, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.