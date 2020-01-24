× 30 Trailers Used for Camp Fire Victims in NorCal Will Soon House Homeless Families in L.A.

Thirty trailers that once were used in the wake of the Camp fire are coming to Los Angeles over the next two weeks to be used as temporary homes for homeless families.

Many details remain unknown. But the trailers, offered as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest initiative to address homelessness should arrive by Feb. 7, a spokeswoman for Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said.

County officials were vetting three parking lots and a vacant parcel in South Los Angeles, each designated by the Board of Supervisors this week as potential sites for shelters. They expect about 10 trailers to be placed at each site.

Medical service tents also will be provided by the state. Water and sewage service will be brought to the temporary homes, and the county will contract with a service provider to operate them.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.