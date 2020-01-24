Abandoned Mother Dog With Crate of Puppies Tied to Neck Rescued From Side of Georgia Road

BREAKING: Rapper YG Arrested, Booked on Suspicion of Robbery After Search Warrant Served in Chatsworth
Posted 9:43 AM, January 24, 2020, by

The McIntosh County Animal Services will soon have a mother dog and her four puppies available for adoption after they were all found abandoned on the side of the road, Atlanta television station WGCL reported Friday.

The McIntosh County Animal Services released this photo of the mother dog and her puppies on Jan. 23, 2020.

According to a Facebook post by the department, someone put the four puppies in a crate and tied a belt around the mother dog’s neck and fastened it to the crate.

A man was driving and saw the mother dog pulling her four babies in the crate down the road. The man then took the animals to the facility.

The puppies became available for adoption on Thursday but they won’t be available for pickup until Jan. 30, the station reported.

Anyone who has an idea of who the animals belong to is urged to contact the McIntosh County Animal Services at 912-437-4242.

