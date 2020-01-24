× Activists Join Homeless in Protest at Echo Park Lake, Calling for Meeting With L.A. Councilman O’Farrell

Homeless people and scores of activists protested as city crews arrived Friday for a cleanup at Echo Park Lake, publicly calling on Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell to meet with them and work out a deal allowing them to remain at the park.

If the city ejects the encampment, “it’s like breaking up a family,” said Davon Brown, who has lived in the Echo Park encampment for four months.

Protesters blocked a pathway in front of a city truck, sat on flattened tarps and stood guard by tents when sanitation workers and park rangers showed up Friday morning, demanding that workers spare tents and other belongings.

Many residents of the homeless encampment had already moved their tents to a sidewalk across the street before the crews arrived, but a few tents remained standing as the cleanup began. At times, protesters began chanting or argued with city workers, surrounded by reporters and activists holding up smartphones to record them.

