BREAKING: Rapper YG Arrested, Booked on Suspicion of Robbery After Search Warrant Served in Chatsworth
Live: 3rd Day of Arguments Underway in Impeachment Trial of President Trump

Animal Activists Put San Diego Zoo Global on Annual List of ‘Ten Worst Zoos for Elephants’

Posted 8:37 AM, January 24, 2020, by
Tembo the elephant is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: San Diego Zoo)

Tembo the elephant is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: San Diego Zoo)

An animal activist group that publishes an annual list of the “Ten Worst Zoos for Elephants” ranked San Diego Zoo Global — parent organization for the zoo and the Safari Park — ninth this year.

San Diego was included because of “irresponsible breeding, severing bonds and treating elephants like expendable assets,” according to In Defense of Animals, a San Rafael organization that has been compiling the list since 2004 and has long been opposed to elephants being kept in zoos. This is the second time San Diego has been included.

“We do the list every year to draw attention to the fact that elephants suffer in captivity,” said Laura Bridgeman, director of the group’s elephant campaign. “No amount of space, financial investment or enrichment in public display facilities can completely eliminate the physical and psychological harm that captivity perpetuates for elephants.”

San Diego Zoo Global officials did not respond to multiple requests by phone and email for their reaction to the list, which was released Thursday. They have two Asian elephants and one African elephant at the zoo, and nine African bush elephants at the Safari Park.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.