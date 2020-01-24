At Least 50 Vehicles Vandalized Across Whittier in Apparent BB Gun Attack: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least 50 vehicles across Whittier were vandalized overnight, with windows apparently shattered with pellet or BB guns, authorities said Friday.

The damage to vehicles stretched along Orange Drive between Pickering and Newlin avenues, and along a section of Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier Police Department Lt. Michael Przybyl said. The vandalisms happened between 1:20 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Less than two miles away in an unincorporated area outside Whittier, three people were standing in a driveway in the 6100 block of Rockne Avenue when a person approached shortly before 10:40 p.m. Thursday and fired a BB gun at them, striking at least one person who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Video showed cars in Whittier with smashed windows and windshields parked along Greenleaf Avenue and glass littering the street.

Police said they received a flood of calls from residents who woke up to find their cars damaged Friday morning.

In neighboring La Habra, police received at least five reports of damaged cars in the 1000 block of Dolores Street about 10:12 p.m. Thursday, the La Habra Police Department said.

Authorities were still investigating and assessing the damage Friday morning.

No description of the suspect or suspects involved were available and it remains unclear whether all the incidents were related.