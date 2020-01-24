BREAKING: Rapper YG Arrested, Booked on Suspicion of Robbery After Search Warrant Served in Chatsworth
Live: 3rd Day of Arguments Underway in Impeachment Trial of President Trump

California Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at Record Low 3.9% in December

Posted 9:12 AM, January 24, 2020, by
A file image shows broken glass on the curb with automobiles in the background. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

In this file photo, job postings are displayed on a bulletin board at the Career Link Center One Stop job center Jan. 22, 2010, in San Francisco, California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

California’s unemployment rate held steady at the record low 3.9% in December, the state said Friday.

California added 12,600 nonfarm payroll jobs during the month, the Employment Development Department said.

Those gains extend California’s record job expansion to 118 months.

The current expansion began in February 2010. The Employment Development Department says California has gained more than 3.4 million jobs since then.

The December job gains stemmed from growth in six industry sectors led by professional and business services.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.