× GOP Rules Prohibit Independents From Voting in California Republican Primary, Not a Nefarious Plot

As election day approaches, social media posts warn of a nefarious plot to limit who can vote in California‘s Republican presidential primary.

But the message is false: The only limit on participation is one imposed by the GOP‘s state and national leaders.

Their decision bans California’s 5.4 million so-called “independent” voters from casting primary ballots for President Trump or any of his six challengers in the March 3 statewide election.

“This is a self-inflicted wound,” said George Andrews, a GOP campaign organizer. “We can’t be the kind of Republicans anymore [who] exclude people.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Unacceptable or unavoidable? As CA Republicans exclude independent voters from their presidential primary, confusion & social media conspiracy theories take root. https://t.co/noqK3wo50Y — John Myers (@johnmyers) January 24, 2020