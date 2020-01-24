GOP Rules Prohibit Independents From Voting in California Republican Primary, Not a Nefarious Plot
As election day approaches, social media posts warn of a nefarious plot to limit who can vote in California‘s Republican presidential primary.
But the message is false: The only limit on participation is one imposed by the GOP‘s state and national leaders.
Their decision bans California’s 5.4 million so-called “independent” voters from casting primary ballots for President Trump or any of his six challengers in the March 3 statewide election.
“This is a self-inflicted wound,” said George Andrews, a GOP campaign organizer. “We can’t be the kind of Republicans anymore [who] exclude people.”
