Live: 3rd Day of Arguments Underway in Impeachment Trial of President Trump

GOP Rules Prohibit Independents From Voting in California Republican Primary, Not a Nefarious Plot

Posted 11:26 AM, January 24, 2020, by
Voters cast ballots at a polling station at the Big Bear Lake Methodist Church in Big Bear, California, Nov. 8, 2016. (Credit: BILL WECHTER/AFP via Getty Images)

Voters cast ballots at a polling station at the Big Bear Lake Methodist Church in Big Bear, California, Nov. 8, 2016. (Credit: BILL WECHTER/AFP via Getty Images)

As election day approaches, social media posts warn of a nefarious plot to limit who can vote in California‘s Republican presidential primary.

But the message is false: The only limit on participation is one imposed by the GOP‘s state and national leaders.

Their decision bans California’s 5.4 million so-called “independent” voters from casting primary ballots for President Trump or any of his six challengers in the March 3 statewide election.

“This is a self-inflicted wound,” said George Andrews, a GOP campaign organizer. “We can’t be the kind of Republicans anymore [who] exclude people.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.