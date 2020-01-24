BREAKING: Rapper YG Arrested, Booked on Suspicion of Robbery After Search Warrant Served in Chatsworth
Live: 3rd Day of Arguments Underway in Impeachment Trial of President Trump

L.A. County Considering New Requirements for Massage Businesses to Curb Human Trafficking 

Posted 10:03 AM, January 24, 2020, by
The Blue Moon Relax spa in Van Nuys is seen on May 28, 2019, after L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer announced a lawsuit that sought to permanently shut it down after reports it offers sexual services. (Credit: KTLA)

The Blue Moon Relax spa in Van Nuys is seen on May 28, 2019, after L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer announced a lawsuit that sought to permanently shut it down after reports it offers sexual services. (Credit: KTLA)

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider new requirements for massage establishments in an effort to help prevent human trafficking.

The proposed ordinance scheduled to be heard Jan. 28 would require the Department of Public Health to inspect all massage businesses in unincorporated areas of the county.

The businesses would be required to have a health permit and a business license.

There would also be requirements for massage tables and sanitation of linens, limits on advertising of services and posting of notices regarding slavery and human trafficking.

If the law is adopted, public health inspections could begin early this year in unincorporated areas. Inspections in incorporated cities would be dependent upon the city contracting with the county for the service.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.