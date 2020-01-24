× LAPD Chief Moore Moves to Fire Officer in Gang-Framing Scandal

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore is seeking to fire an officer in the department’s elite Metro Division accused of falsely portraying people as gang members after concluding that his actions were a serious violation of department policy.

The officer, who has not been identified, is among 20 members of the division being investigated on suspicion of falsifying field interview cards from traffic stops across the city and entering incorrect information about those questioned in an effort to boost stop statistics. Moore has referred the officer’s case to the Board of Rights, an internal disciplinary appeal panel, and also referred the case for criminal prosecution, according to a statement released by the department.

“Chief Moore has directed the officer to an administrative tribunal for the purpose of removal. The department has also presented this case for criminal filing consideration,” the statement said.

The officer was among an initial group of three officers placed on leave after body camera footage of the interactions did not match information on field interview cards. An investigation into the officer’s conduct began early last year. The other two officers remain assigned to home pending additional investigation, Moore’s statement said.

