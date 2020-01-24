× “Laptop Elf” Refurbishes Old Laptops, Gives them to the Needy

The Laptop Elf Project refurbishes used laptops and donates them to those who need them most.

Redondo Beach, CA – A man who calls himself the “Laptop Elf” collects unwanted computers and refurbishes them. Then, he donates the laptops to non-profit organizations, teachers and others who might not be able to afford them.

David Lombard, a retired aerospace facility manager, calls his home based hobby the “Laptop Elf Project.” He told me “it’s a labor of love and it’s all completely free.” He hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Learn more about the Laptop Elf Project through their Facebook page.

