Man Used Slingshot, Marbles to Shoot Out Car Windows on 101 Fwy in Monterey County, Authorities Say After Arrest

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of attacks on vehicles on freeways around Monterey County, authorities said.

Charles Kenneth Lafferty, 52, was arrested Wednesday after a nearly yearlong investigation into projectiles striking dozens of cars as they traveled along Highways 101 and 156 in the Prunedale area.

Investigators said Lafferty committed the attacks from behind the wheel of a pickup truck, using a slingshot to launch glass marbles at the driver’s side windows and windshields of oncoming vehicles.

A total of 69 attacks have been reported since Feb. 19 in Monterey and San Benito counties, and five people, including a child, suffered minor injuries from shattered glass. On one Saturday in mid-December, six cars were struck in as many minutes.

