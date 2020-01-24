× Man With Gunshot Wounds Dies After Being Left at West Hills Hospital Parking Lot

A man died after he was left suffering from gunshot wounds at a hospital’s parking lot in West Hills Friday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim, described only as being in his 20s, was pronounced dead in the parking lot at 7300 Medical Center Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m., authorities said.

A dark colored four-door BMW was seen dropping the victim off in the parking lot of West Hills Hospital and Medical Center before leaving the area and heading west, according to the department.

Police said the shooting did not happen on hospital property and it remains unclear where the man was wounded.

Officers are searching for the vehicle involved as they look for answers to what led to the man’s death.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

KTLA’s Jose Duran contributed to this report.