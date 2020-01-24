NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim on His Journey From Navy Seal to Doctor to Astronaut

BREAKING: Rapper YG Arrested, Booked on Suspicion of Robbery After Search Warrant Served in Chatsworth
Posted 9:54 AM, January 24, 2020
NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim joined us live to tell us all about his incredible journey from Navy Seal to Harvard Educated Doctor to Nasa Astronaut. Plus, he shares some advice to those who are in a similar situation as he was when growing up. For more information on Dr. Kim, you can click here or follow him on social media @JonnyYKim

