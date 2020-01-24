BREAKING: Rapper YG Arrested, Booked on Suspicion of Robbery After Search Warrant Served in Chatsworth
Rapper YG Arrested, Booked on Suspicion of Robbery After Search Warrant Served in Chatsworth: LASD

Posted 10:23 AM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 10:25AM, January 24, 2020
YG attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Keenon Jackson, the rapper better known as YG, faces possible robbery charges after being arrested in Chatsworth on Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 29-year-old was apprehended after deputies served a search warrant in the 22000 block of Zaltana Street around 4 a.m., according to Deputy Grace Medrano.

The warrant was served as part of an “ongoing criminal investigation,” she stated.

Jackson has been booked on suspicion of robbery at the Men’s Central Jail near downtown L.A. and is being held on $250,000, according to Medrano.

He’s due in court next Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Department did not release any details about the allegations.

KTLA’s Jose Duran contributed to this article. 

 

