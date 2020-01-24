× Some SoCal Locales Say Conditions Are Lining up for Another Wildflower Superbloom

Last year’s superbloom was epic, from Lake Elsinore’s hillsides of golden poppies to Anza-Borrego’s carpets of desert daisies. Check out #superbloom on Instagram; you’ll be kicking yourself if you missed it. So what will the 2020 wildflower season be like?

Right now, it’s too early to say, according to biologists and ecological resource officers who track seasonal shifts. California’s statewide drought officially ended in March, paving the way for the possibility of better blooms this year.

But Southern California’s patchwork of microclimates makes it hard to make a universal prediction about wildflower displays throughout the area. Some places report that, so far, conditions are lining up for what could be another amazing show.

Take the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve west of Lancaster, which last year exploded into a sea of orange poppies that lasted well into April. The area has received more than 5 inches of snow so far this season, said Chris Hon, a senior environmental scientist whose district includes the reserve. The cold is vital to cracking open poppy seeds and stimulating growth.

