South Los Angeles residents met with Congresswoman Maxine Waters Friday to sound off after a Delta flight dumped its jet fuel at low altitude as it experience in-flight engine trouble last week, dousing schoolyards, homes and businesses below.

The Jan. 14 incident left many parents and others outraged and demanding answers. A group of teachers has sued the airline over the fuel dump.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 24, 2020.