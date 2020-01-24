Suspect in Fatal Littlerock Hit-and-Run Found at Scene of 2nd Crash in Palmdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspected DUI driver believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Littlerock Thursday night was taken into custody a short time later when authorities found him at a second crash scene in Palmdale.

Authorities were first called to the area of SR-138 and 77th Street East to investigate a reported hit-and-run crash just before 8 p.m., the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

The victim had been walking a dog when she was struck by a 1998 Lincoln traveling westbound on the 138.

Investigators said the driver, identified as 62-year-old Alfredo Rodriguez, stopped his vehicle and briefly got out but then fled the scene of the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified only as a 65-year-old resident of Little Rock.

Rodriguez drove about 6 miles before he was involved in another crash, this time involving multiple other vehicles in the 2600 block of East Avenue S, according to the CHP.

Authorities at the scene took Rodriguez into custody and transported him to a hospital for medical treatment.

He is expected to be booked on DUI and other charges.

There was no immediate word on any other injuries resulting from the crash.