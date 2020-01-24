The Best New Restaurants on L.A.’s Westside with Brant Cox | California Cooking

Whether you have visitors coming into town, or looking for a new place to try in 2020, you won’t want to miss these gems! The Infatuation’s L.A. Editorial Lead Brant Cox takes Jessica to three of the best new restaurants on the westside of Los Angeles. Brant breaks everything down from vibe, to must-have dishes on the menu, and more! Hear what Dudley Market, Pasjoli, and Birdie G’s all have to offer!

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”: via iTunes | RSS

Jessica on social media: Facebook | Instagram

About the Podcast: “California Cooking”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office| Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery |Mama Mentality with Megan Telles