The Best New Restaurants on L.A.’s Westside with Brant Cox | California Cooking

Posted 5:37 AM, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 05:36AM, January 24, 2020

Whether you have visitors coming into town, or looking for a new place to try in 2020, you won’t want to miss these gems! The Infatuation’s L.A. Editorial Lead Brant Cox takes Jessica to three of the best new restaurants on the westside of Los Angeles. Brant breaks everything down from vibe, to must-have dishes on the menu, and more! Hear what Dudley Market, Pasjoli, and Birdie G’s all have to offer!

