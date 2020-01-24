× Trump Administration Warns California to Stop Requiring Health Plans to Provide Abortion Coverage

The Trump administration warned California Friday that it must stop requiring health plans in the state to provide abortion coverage or risk losing federal money.

The move – the latest clash between the White House and the nation’s largest state – opens a new front in a long-running national debate over whether abortion services must be covered by health insurance.

It threatens to further restrict Californians’ access to abortion services, which health plans that cover individuals and employees of small business in the state must offer.

The state’s rules do not apply to larger employer plans or to federally funded insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.