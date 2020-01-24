× Woman Dies After Hair, Clothing Get Caught in Raisin Processing Machine in Fresno County

A worker died after her hair and clothing became stuck in a raisin processing machine while she was trying to clear debris from it on Friday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the Del Rey Packing Company’s dehydrator plant near Sanger, KTLA sister station KSEE/KPGE in Fresno reported.

Officials say the woman died as a result of the trauma she suffered. She has not yet been identified.

Several units responded to the scene, including the Sanger Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health will handle the investigation.

No additional information was immediately provided.