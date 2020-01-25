× 14-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Anaheim Shooting

A 14-year-old boy was rushed into surgery after he was wounded in a shooting in Anaheim on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The attack took place about 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Orange Avenue, just west of Western Avenue, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

The victim was walking with two other juveniles when a dark car, possible a gray sedan, approached with four male occupants inside, the sergeant said.

Shots were fired from the car, striking the young victim.

Paramedics took the wounded teen to a hospital, where he was rushed into surgery, Carringer said. He was expected to survive.

No further details, including suspect descriptions, were available. Investigators suspected the shooting was gang related.

Anyone with information can reach Anaheim police at 714-765-1900

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this report.