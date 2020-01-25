Anaheim Resident Fatally Shoots 20-Year-Old Car Burglary Suspect, Police Say

Watch Live: Memorial Service to Honor L.A. County Sheriff’s Detective Who Died Helping Pedestrian

Posted 12:00 PM, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 12:02PM, January 25, 2020
A Google Maps image shows the 800 block of South Westchester Drive in Anaheim.

An Anaheim resident shot and killed a 20-year-old man suspected of burglarizing a car early Saturday, officials said.

A homeowner confronted the man in the 800 block of Westchester Drive, not far from Twila Reid Park, at around 2:30 a.m., according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The accused burglar died at the hospital, the agency said. Police did not say where exactly the shooting took place, or who took the 20-year-old to the hospital.

The resident is cooperating with the homicide detectives investigating the case, police said.

Officials only identified the suspect as a 20-year-old man.

They did not release any further information about the incident, including the name of the shooter.

