Best New Restaurants to Try in 2020 With The Infatuation’s Brant Cox

Jessica recently went "speed eating" with The Infatuation's Brant Cox as he shared some of the website's best new restaurants to try in 2020.

The online restaurant discovery platform offers tips to dining and hanging in Los Angeles so residents can discover what's new or check out hidden gems.

Every year The Infatuation lists their best new restaurants to try throughout the city. The list highlights special places that make eating out in Los Angeles exciting, Brant said.

Jessica and Brant checked out three restaurants on the list, all on the West Side:

Birdie G's offers comfort food and made The Infatuation's list because of its unique menu.

Pasjoli was described by Jessica as "beautiful French cuisine" and stood out to Brant because he said it fulfilled a need for heightened dining amid the beachy atmosphere of Santa Monica.

Dudley Market in Venice is a neighborhood wine bar that serves seafood "with a lot of style," Jessica said. She described the food here as "a work of art."

For more information about The Infatuation download their app or check them out on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 55.