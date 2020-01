Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A vehicle plowed into a Tustin home early Saturday, leaving the driver dead and his passenger injured, officials said.

Police described the surviving passenger as a girl. What caused the crash is under investigation.

Resident Tito Perez said his daughter had friends over for a sleepover at the time, but that nobody inside was hurt.

KTLA's Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 8 on Jan. 25, 2020.