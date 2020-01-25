Some Flights Delayed at LAX as Dense Fog Blankets Parts of SoCal Coast, San Gabriel Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dense fog blanketed much of the Los Angeles County coast early Saturday, causing some delays at the Los Angeles International Airport.

"Please check your flight status with your airline directly," said a 7:05 a.m. post from LAX's Twitter account.

Just after 8:20 a.m., the airport said it expected the Federal Aviation Administration to hold LAX-bound planes at other airports through about 1 p.m. to space out incoming flights. LAX officials said travelers should check their flight status with their airlines and brace for delays of about an hour.

We expect the FAA to have a ground delay program, in which arriving aircraft headed to LAX are held for a time at departure airports to space out flights, through about 1 p.m. Average delays are about one hour but please check your flight status w/your airline. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 25, 2020

Visibility at the airport was down to a quarter of a mile, the National Weather Service said.

According to flight tracking service Flightradar24, LAX was at a ground stop because of equipment outage compounded by low visibility issues.

"Flights not yet in the air cannot depart for LAX," Flightrader24 tweeted at 6:47 a.m. "Flights in the air continue, but increasing delays are likely."

Clarifying the previous tweet — not all airports are affected by the ground stop, so many flights from larger airports are in fact departing. The weather will, however, continue to impact flights and increase delays. — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 25, 2020

The foggy conditions did not appear to disrupt flights at Hollywood Burbank and Long Beach airports, Flightrader24 said.

At the San Diego International Airport, visibility was at 2 1/2 miles as of 7 a.m, according to forecasters. The airport has not announced any possible delays.

Parts of the San Gabriel Valley were also experiencing thick fog, NWS said.

Visibility was at a quarter of a mile or less in portions of San Diego County, including Carlsbad, Miramar, Oceanside and the Brown Field Municipal Airport, forecasters said.