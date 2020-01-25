Jessica Makes a Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica came up with a quick chicken soup dish when a coworker asked her if she had a go-to recipe for the classic soup.

Her creamy chicken tortellini soup is easy to make and can be served on the table within 20 minutes. The pasta adds an extra heartiness to the warm, delicious soup.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 55.

Jessica’s Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup

Ingredients

1 ½ cups of rotisserie chicken, shredded

¼ of an onion, chopped

2 carrots, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

1 fennel bulb, chopped

1 clove garlic, grated

3 to 4 thyme stems

2 boxes of chicken stock

1 package of tortellini

¼ cup of frozen peas

1 lemon

¼ cup of heavy cream

3 tablespoons of fresh dill, chopped

Avocado oil

Instructions

Cook onions, carrots, celery and fennel with drizzle of avocado oil on medium heat in Dutch oven until soft. Add garlic when the veggies are soft. Add thyme stems (remember to take them out before you serve the soup). Add chicken stock and simmer for 10 minutes. Add tortellini and cook according to package (about 6 minutes) Add shredded chicken, peas, juice from half lemon, fresh dill and heavy cream Remove Tthyme stems Serve and enjoy!