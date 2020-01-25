Jessica Makes a ‘Superhero Grilled Cheese’ With a Special Green Ingredient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica admits that she has been having trouble getting her son Levi to eat more than his four favorite foods, so she started thinking outside the box.

She came up with the “superhero” grilled cheese because Levi loves grilled cheese and loves one particular veggie: broccoli.

While she said this dish might sound "weird," it offers a creative way for kids to eat their vegetables!

But will Levi like Jessica's creation? Watch the video below to find out!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 55.

Jessica's "Superhero" Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

2 to 3 cups of broccoli florets

2 big tablespoons of mascarpone cheese

¼ cup of shredded cheese (Jessica used Monterey jack, cheddar and asiago combo)

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

Sourdough or another kind of white bread

Olive oil

2 tablespoons of butter

Instructions:

Place broccoli florets in food processor with pinch of salt and pulse until it looks like rice. Cook the pulsed broccoli with 1 tablespoon of butter, drizzle of olive oil and pinch of salt until it’s soft. Remove from the heat. Add mascarpone, shredded cheese, garlic powder and combine. Spread broccoli mixture on both sides of bread and grill on pan with 1 tablespoon of butter and drizzle of olive oil. Cook on each side until golden brown. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video