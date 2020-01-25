× Man Shot to Death in San Bernardino

A 23-year-old man died following a shooting in a residential neighborhood in San Bernardino early Saturday, officials said.

Bradley Marland of San Bernardino died in the 5 a.m. shooting in the 5300 block of Chiquita Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Neighbors were already attempting “life-saving measures” on the victim when deputies arrived at the scene in response to calls reporting the shooting, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

Marland was taken to an area hospital, but could not be saved, officials said.

No suspect description was available, nor was a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information can reach Detective David Carpenter of the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.