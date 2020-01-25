Man Shot to Death in San Bernardino

Posted 6:55 PM, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 06:56PM, January 25, 2020
The 5300 block of Chiquita Lane in San Bernardino, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

The 5300 block of Chiquita Lane in San Bernardino, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A 23-year-old man died following a shooting in a residential neighborhood in San Bernardino early Saturday, officials said.

Bradley Marland of San Bernardino died in the 5 a.m. shooting in the 5300 block of Chiquita Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Neighbors were already attempting “life-saving measures” on the victim when deputies arrived at the scene in response to calls reporting the shooting, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

Marland was taken to an area hospital, but could not be saved, officials said.

No suspect description was available, nor was a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information can reach Detective David Carpenter of the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division Homicide Detail at 909-387-3589. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.