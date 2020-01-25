Man Sought Following Uptown Whittier Double Stabbing

Police sought an “armed and dangerous” suspect who they say stabbed his girlfriend, as well as the woman’s adult son, at an apartment in Uptown Whittier on Saturday morning.

Marcos Richard Canchola, also known as Marcos Ritchie, 37, is wanted in connection with the attack, which took place shortly after 8 a.m. during a domestic dispute at an apartment in the 12700 block of Hadley Street, Whittier Police Department officials said.

Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

Canchola fled the scene in a black 2006 Nissan Altima with California license plate 8AVR203, police said. He’s described as Latino, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 290 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s known to frequent Whittier and Bellflower, police added.

“If you see him or the vehicle, DO NOT CONFRONT – CALL 911,” police said in a written statement.