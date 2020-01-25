Memorial Service to Honor L.A. County Sheriff’s Detective Who Died Helping Pedestrian

Law enforcement agencies in the Southern California region Saturday are mourning the loss of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s detective who died while helping a pedestrian in Valley Village last week.

Loved ones and family members of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Amber Leist are attending the memorial service, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Mosaic Church in Hollywood.

Leist, 41, was a 12-year veteran of the department who worked on patrol and as a school resource officer before becoming a detective. She was off-duty when she saw two people crossing the street near Riverside Drive and Whitsett Avenue last Sunday.

One of the individuals, a senior citizen, fell to ground. Leist decided to get out of her car and help the person safely reach the sidewalk.

“While she was returning to her vehicle, she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive when the light had turned green,” L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Leist was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to sheriff’s officials.

The detective is survived by a 17-year-old son and 20-year-old son who is currently serving in the U.S. Navy.