Sheriff’s Dept. Investigating Foster Child’s ‘Suspicious’ Death in Palmdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Saturday is investigating a foster child's death in Palmdale.

Authorities received a call at around 9 p.m. Friday about a baby who was not breathing in the 5700 block of Monaco Drive, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The 1-year-old child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead, Lt. Brandon Dean said.

"We're here today just treating the death as a suspicious death," Dean said. "We don't know if it's accidental or what, that's why we're out here today."

Dean described the baby as a foster child.

Video from the scene shows a car being towed away from the residence, as well as three small children being removed from the home by who appear to be officials with the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services.

Authorities provided no further information about the case.