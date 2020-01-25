Steve Kuzj Visits The Attic in Long Beach for Some Southern Comfort Food With a California Twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the mood for some Southern cooking with a Southern California flare? The Attic is the place for you.

The inspiration for The Attic comes from the food and feeling of hospitality of New Orleans. General manager Iano Davi said that those in the kitchen throw their own personality into classic NOLA cuisine.

Steve got to try some of The Attic's delicious Southern treats, one of which reminded him of being at home in Minnesota.

He vowed that this restaurant's delicious and fun cuisine is sure to appeal to anyone in the family.

For more information about The Attic, visit the restaurant's website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 55.