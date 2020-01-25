× Killer Sought After 18-Year-Old Found Shot to Death in West Hills Hospital Parking Lot

The Los Angeles Police Department asked for the public’s help Saturday finding the man who killed an 18-year-old found shot dead in a hospital parking lot in West Hills.

Joseph Waary was pronounced dead four minutes after LAPD officers responded to calls about a person shot in the abdomen and found in the 7300 block of Medical Center Drive, according to police. Officials said they responded at 11:26 a.m.

Waary was in the parking lot of West Hills Hospital and Medical Center but investigators have since determined he was shot at another location before being dropped off there, according to LAPD.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a 19-year-old Hispanic man who stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information can reach LAPD Homicide Detective Castro at 818-374-1925. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.