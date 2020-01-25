Watch Live: Memorial Service to Honor L.A. County Sheriff’s Detective Who Died Helping Pedestrian

Trump Administration Sues California Over Private Prison Ban

A guard watches as detainees fold clothes at an immigration detention center run by the private corrections corporation GEO Group in Bakersfield in this undated photo. (Credit: Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

The Trump administration sued the state of California on Friday, asserting that a new state law that bans for-profit prison contracts unconstitutionally interferes with the federal prison and immigration detention systems.

The case, filed in U.S. District Court in San Diego, asks a judge to ban the enforcement of the law against the federal government.

“California, of course, is free to decide that it will no longer use private detention facilities for its state prisoners and detainees,” the lawsuit said. “But it cannot dictate that choice for the federal government, especially in a manner that discriminates against the federal government and those with whom it contracts.”

Assembly Bill 32, which took effect Jan. 1, prohibits new private detention contracts in California and changes to current contracts. It phases out existing facilities entirely by 2028.

