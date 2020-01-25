Video: Man Sought After Wrong-Way, Hit-and-Run Collision That Left Woman Dead in Echo Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police asked the public's help this weekend in tracking down a man who they say caused a deadly head-on crash in Echo Park, then ran away from the wreckage.

Ilya Foks, 39, described as from Los Angeles and "likely homeless," is being sought in connection the crash, which took place about 7:45 a.m. Friday at Sunset Boulevard and Douglas Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rosa Garcia, 61, of Los Angeles, died in he collision, police said.

Foks was at the wheel of a 2019 BMW M4 headed west on Sunset Boulevard when he slammed into Garcia's car, police said in a written statement.

"(Foks) veered onto the eastbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard and collided head-on with a 2004 Toyota Corolla," the statement said. "After the collision, the driver of the BMW fled the scene on foot, without rendering aid or identifying himself."

Some nearby witnesses captured video footage of the suspect, later identified as Foks, as he walked from the scene, appearing to be limping and carrying a large brown bag.

Foks was described as white, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes. He's known to frequent the West Hollywood, Echo Park and Silver Lake areas.

The city offers a standing $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in fatal hit-and-run collisions.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.