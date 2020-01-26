1st Case of Wuhan Coronavirus Confirmed in L.A. County, Marking 4th U.S. Case

One person in Los Angeles County has been diagnosed with the deadly new strain of coronavirus, marking the second reported case in the state and the fourth in the U.S., health officials said Sunday.

The patient had recently traveled from Wuhan City, China, where the outbreak that has killed 56 people and sickened at least 2,000 people is believed to have started.

“The infected person presented themselves for care once they noticed that they were not feeling well and is currently receiving medical treatment,” the L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release.

The department is working to identify people who may have had close contact with the person and is monitoring them for symptoms of the illness, according to the release.

Officials said there is no immediate threat to the general public and no precautions are required.

The first case of the viral coronavirus strain in California was found in Orange County, where a man who had also recently traveled from Wuhan tested positive for the viral respiratory illness, county officials announced Saturday.

The U.S. has also confirmed cases in Washington state and Chicago.