Fans, Celebrities React to Death of Retired NBA Legend Kobe Bryant After Plane Crash

Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a fiery plane crash along with four other people in Calabasas Sunday morning, the L.A. Times reported.

The news sent shockwaves online, with fans, athletes and celebrities taking to Twitter to mourn the beloved 41-year-old basketball superstar.

A large crowd also gathered outside Staples Center Sunday afternoon to mourn Bryant.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement responding to Bryant’s death, saying the basketball “will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles.”

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved,” the mayor said.

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific. Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

R.I.P. Kobe Bryant. A great, a legend, someone to truly idolize. My condolences go out to his family and to the families of those who lost their lives as well. — Tavon Austin (@Tayaustin01) January 26, 2020

Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant…a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process…. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

💔I will never forget this moment.. Your impact on the game, your impact on sports. An inspiration, a legend, an icon, the Goat. RIP Kobe pic.twitter.com/Hf7oMbGvxo — Chloe Jackson (@Clj_0) January 26, 2020

This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time. 🙏🏀 https://t.co/saR4dJ7412 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020