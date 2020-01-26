× Kobe Bryant Mural Becomes Makeshift Shrine Honoring the Legendary L.A. Laker

Dozens of fans gathered at the iconic mural of Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles on Sunday to mourn the late Lakers legend.

The mural, located on the side of Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue, became a makeshift shrine as fans gathered in Lakers gear and placed purple and gold flowers along with candles at the bottom of the mural. The NBA star died unexpectedly in a helicopter crash Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

One fan placed a sign with a quote from Bryant against the wall that reads, “The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.”

Visitors stuck yellow Post-it notes on the purple wall with messages thanking and mourning Bryant.

The side of the mural, which commemorates Byrant’s last game before retirement, reads, “on 4.13 Kobe played his final game… This tribute has 413 triangles.”

In addition to the mural, several other memorials popped up throughout Los Angeles where thousand of fans gathered to grieve the icon who transcended his medium of basketball. Vigils were held outside the Staples Center, the Mamba Sports Academy and at Juan Bautista de Anza Park in Calabasas.

One fan tweeted saying he went to buy purple and yellow flowers to take to a memorial and the florist asked whether they were “for Kobe.” When he said yes, she did not accept payment and said, “it’s LA.”

Bought flowers to bring to staples center. When the florist saw that I wanted purple and yellow she asked, “for Kobe?” I nodded. When she finished I asked what I owed her. she shook her head, handed me the flowers and said “it’s LA”. I almost cried. LAs love for Kobe is powerful — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) January 26, 2020