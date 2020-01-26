Magic Johnson Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Basketball legend Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson took to social media Sunday to join a chorus of voices expressing shock and devastation over the deaths of Kobe Bryant and on of his daughters, who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Johnson spoke of his relationship with Bryan not only as a basketball player, but as a family man, a community advocate and a friend.
“I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash,” Johnson said.
“He was such an icon but also did so much for LA. He was passionate about serving the homeless and was an advocate for women’s basketball,” according to Johnson. “Coaching his daughter’s basketball team brought him so much happiness.”
“I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy,” he wrote. “I will miss those conversations and him so much.”
“Laker Nation, the game of basketball & our city, will never be the same without Kobe,” Johnson said. “Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family.”