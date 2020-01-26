× Malibu Seeks to Ban Overnight Parking on Pacific Coast Highway

Nidia Greiss pulled her Dodgers cap low over her eyes, squinting at a pair of tourists posed atop the lifeguard tower at Malibu’s Las Tunas Beach — the consummate #California shot.

Her husband, an Army veteran with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, perched on the bumper of their spotless Jeep Renegade, watching traffic on Pacific Coast Highway. Las Tunas is less a beach than a backdrop. They’ve been here since August, living just out of frame.

“We were used to a comfortable life,” Greiss said. “We lived in Santa Monica for four years, but our apartment had mold and we broke ties with our landlord. It was too quick to find another place.”

The couple are among the more than 16,500 Angelenos who bed down in cars, vans and campers across the county every night. But legal spots are scarce. Last summer, the Los Angeles City Council voted to reimpose a ban on sleeping in vehicles on all residential streets, as well as on major thoroughfares near parks, schools and daycare facilities. Now, Malibu wants them off Highway 1.

