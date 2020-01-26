Missing Jurupa Valley Woman Allegedly Kidnapped by L.A.-Area Transient

Riverside County officials sought the public’s help Saturday in their search for a Jurupa Valley woman allegedly taken against her will by an acquaintance.

Robert Lopez, a 46-year-old transient from the Los Angeles area, is accused of kidnapping Jennifer Martinez from a home in the 3700 block of Eve Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were called to the location at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The two, who knew each other, were last seen walking in the area, the agency said.

Officers said they conducted an extensive search and deployed aviation units and bloodhounds, but did not find Lopez or Martinez.

The Sheriff’s Department described Martinez as a white woman who’s about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has short, brown hair and was last seen wearing a white top and pajama pants with black and silver stripes.

Authorities described Lopez as a Hispanic man, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 250 pounds. He has a shaved head and was last seen in a blue shirt and dark parts. Investigators believe he may have a skull tattoo on his right hand.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide further details about the case, including how Lopez and and Martinez know each other or who reported the kidnapping.

The incident remains under investigation.

Officials urged anyone with information about the pair’s whereabouts to contact investigator Merrill at the Jurupa Valley sheriff’s station at 951-955-2600 or the dispatch center at 951-776-1099. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips at riversidesheriff.org/crimetips.