Speeding Driver Runs Red Light, Causes 3-Vehicle Crash That Left 1 Dead in Lakewood: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A speeding driver who ran a red light at a major intersection in Lakewood caused a three-vehicle crash that left one dead and another injured, authorities said Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call about the collision on Del Amo and Paramount boulevards just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Lt. Shaw said.

A motorist traveling east on Del Amo Boulevard drove past a red light and broadsided another vehicle, which then struck a third car, according to the Sheriff's Department.

A witness said the speeding driver was going more than 80 mph, Shaw said.

One person died and another was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, the lieutenant added. Investigators believe they may have been ejected in the impact, although it's unclear which car they were in.

Authorities have not confirmed whether or not drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

Video from the scene shows an SUV with significant damages to its front right side, as well as two sedans, one of which appeared nearly destroyed. At least one beer can lay among the debris on the ground.

Deputies closed the intersection for hours as they assessed the scene. It was reopened early Sunday.

The Sheriff's Department provided no further information about the case.