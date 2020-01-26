Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, January 26th, 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NEW American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

5 Points Plaza

18597 Main Street

Huntington Beach

1-714-375-1737

Don’t call this a thrift shop! Call it an upscale retail outlet of donated quality items available for not a lot of money. This is the brand new American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Huntington Beach.

All proceeds from the sales at this beautiful and well stocked shop allows the American Cancer Society to pay for research and the care of families coping with cancer. The Huntington Beach store is open seven days a week.

-0-

71st Annual Grand National Roadster Show

Pomona Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

rodshows.com

The Grand National Roadster Show is in Pomona. This is the longest running indoor car show in the world! More than five-hundred vehicles are competing for a variety of awards and car customization bragging rights. The schedule of car competition events as well as a list of vendors can be found at rodshows.com.

-0-

Bruce Meyer’s American Car Cruise-In

8am to Noon

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

petersen.org

In celebration of the Grand National Roadster Show, the Petersen is hosting an American Car Cruise-In! From 8am until Noon, it’s a morning of conversation, laughs, and some amazing performance and classic cars.

-0-

Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success

Charles Nearburg Family Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org/Ganassi

While we’re on the subject of cars, at the award winning Petersen Automotive Museum, the exhibit CHIP GANASSI RACING: FAST TRACKS TO SUCCESS.

Among the ten Ganassi cars here, the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans winning Ford GT and more. Learn more about the long list of Chip Ganassi historic racing victories and racing vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum, open seven days a week.

-0-

“Alternating Currents: The Rise and Fall of Electric Vehicles ”

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.Petersen.org/alternating-currents

When you talk about transportation these days, all electric vehicles dominate the conversation. At the Petersen Automotive Museum, we learn interest in electric vehicles dates back to…the 1900s! Wow! Who knew? We can learn about the 1915 Detroit Electric as well as what led to the decline and the current renewed interest in electric vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit “ALTERNATING CURRENTS: THE FALL AND RISE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES.

-0-

Corvettes & Coffee

8am to 11am

TWT OC

2100 East McFadden Avenue

Santa Ana

Corvettefest.org

Bring your car and family to enjoy some coffee, donuts, & Corvettes!

-0-

The Lost Corvettes

thelostcorvettes.com

http://www.corvetteheroes.com

Learn about the Corvette Heroes of the New York real estate families Heller and Spindler, and the co-owner of the Gotham Comedy Club, Chris Mazzilli.

They have a 36 unique collection of iconic Corvettes, one each year-- starting from 1953, the year when the Corvette was introduced, to 1989. The collection of all 36 cars is considered the greatest car find in history.

The 36 Corvettes were “rescued” after being housed in New York City parking garages for nearly 25 years. They fell into disrepair being un-driven and left to collect dust and debris.

In 1989, the collection was part of a VH1 promotional contest; it is often referred to as the Peter Max Collection. Max purchased the cars from the winner of the VH1 contest right after the drawing. Max, a Pop Artist known for his elaborate use of color, had planned on using the Corvettes as canvases for a project. But he never did, and the cars sat. The Corvette Heroes now own the cars and are restoring all 36 under the expertise of Mazzilli at Dream Car Restoration in Hicksville, NY (Long Island). Upon completion, the group will offer all 36 Corvettes in a national sweepstakes. Want to win one? Go to the lostcorvettes.com or http://www.corvetteheroes.com.

You can buy ONE ticket for $3 or use the KTLA promo code for multiple ticket packages. The deadline is April 30th, 2020. Winners will be announced in May of 2020. Proceeds benefit The National Guard Educational Foundation.

The Lost Corvettes is a new docu-series on THE HISTORY CHANNEL (www.history.com) that follows the unique history and restoration of 36 classic cars.

-0-

dineL.A. Restaurant Week

http://www.discoverlosangeles.com

“Eat your heart out L.A.!” DineL.A. Restaurant Week is underway with more than 400 Los Angeles restaurants offering special lunch and dinner menus that introduce us to a diversity of culinary experiences. To find a restaurant near you, take a look at the comprehensive website: http://www.discoverlosangeles.com

-0-

dineAlhambra Restaurant Week

dinealhambrarestaurantweek.com

Also, we can experience the diverse cuisines of Downtown Alhambra at its third annual Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week, now called “Dine Alhambra Restaurant Week. ” There are specially priced lunch and dinner menus at more than a dozen Alhambra restaurants. You can take a look at the participating venues at the: dinealhambrarestaurantweek.com website.

-0-

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dan Salas

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium way, Dock #2

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 983-6880

http://www.2SeeWhales.com

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 577 8154

DolphinSafari.com

The Gray Whale Migration season is underway! We can see it right off the California coast! Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach and Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Tours in Dana Point.

As the Alaskan waters begin to freeze over and their food supply migrates to warmer climates these large marine animals also begin their trip to warmer tropical climates. During this migration trip the Gray Whale travels at an average speed of around 5 mph for two to three months until it reaches its destination in the warm waters of Mexico.

-0-

F-117 Stealth Fighter

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

“Operation Nighthawk Landing” project, a Reagan Foundation & Institute and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® joint effort, has brought an F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter to the Reagan Museum for permanent exhibition. Made possible by a loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the F-117 placed on display will serve as a visible reminder to the Library’s near half-million annual visitors of President Reagan's commitment to the rebuilding of the U.S. military through his “Peace through Strength” program. The F-117 Nighthawk, Tail #803, nicknamed “Unexpected Guest,” flew more combat sorties (78) than all other F-117s combined. The aircraft entered service in May 1984, during President Reagan’s administration.

“The Reagan Library will now be one of two places in the nation where the general public can visit an F-117 Stealth Fighter on permanent display,” said John Heubusch executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. “We are deeply grateful to Lockheed Martin for their outstanding assistance in restoring the aircraft for such a meaningful display and to the U.S. Air Force for making it possible for the Reagan Library to exhibit the plane for millions of visitors to enjoy for years to come.”

The F-117 Nighthawk was the world’s first operational stealth aircraft. Between 1981 and 2008, Lockheed Martin produced 59 operational F-117s and five developmental prototypes, but the aircraft weren’t publicly acknowledged until 1988. Known as “stealth fighters,” the F-117’s angular shape was designed to reflect radar waves and was bolstered by the use of a radar-absorbing materials. Because the aircraft was only expected to operate at night, it was painted black to make it more difficult to discern against the night sky.

The F-117 Nighthawk will be going on public display at the Reagan Library beginning December 7, 2019, at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony during the Reagan Foundation and Institute’s annual Reagan National Defense Forum. The jet will be located outdoors near the Library’s F-14 aircraft, situated on the west side of the Library’s property and clearly visible from inside the Library’s famous auditorium.

-0-

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum we will find more than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000.

Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

-0-

Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonlibrary.gov

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum celebrates the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, with this special exhibition in the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. It’s an all-new interactive special exhibit, Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind.

The exhibit is now open and runs through March 1st, 2020.

On July 20, 1969, the eyes of the world watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. Just minutes after landing they received a call from President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office, with congratulations on behalf of the American people. Three days later, President Nixon personally greeted the three astronauts at the splashdown site in the Pacific Ocean, aboard the U.S.S. Hornet.

Museum-goers take a thrill ride through the Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s, President Kennedy’s famous challenge to go to the moon, and the scientific and technological advancements that were developed —many in Southern California— to ensure success and survival on this inspirational mission.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience transports visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

-0-

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Lead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks on the hit television show “THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR. The wardrobe was designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors. The brand became hugely popular.

This is the first exhibition to examine the groundbreaking work of African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker.

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

-0-

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Also at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

-0-

Shirin Neshat I Will Greet The Sun Again

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Originated by The Broad, Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again is the largest exhibition to date of internationally acclaimed artist Shirin Neshat’s approximately 30-year career. Taking its title from a poem by Iranian poet Forugh Farrokhzad, the exhibition (which presents approximately 230 photographs and eight video works) offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of Neshat’s artistic journey as she explores topics of exile, displacement, and identity with beauty, dynamic formal invention, and poetic grace.

Beginning with her early photograph series, Women of Allah, the exhibition also features iconic video works such as Rapture, Turbulent, and Passage, monumental photography installations including The Book of Kings and The Home of My Eyes, and Land of Dreams, a new, ambitious work encompassing a body of photographs and two immersive videos that will make its global debut in the exhibition.

-0-

Closing March 1st, 2020

Sneakertopia

HHLA (Formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)

6081 Center Drive, Suite 222

Westchester

Sneakertopia.com

Imagine entering a huge sneaker closet, containing dozens of the most famous sneakers to date. Sneakertopia, a new pop-up sneaker museum, is the closest thing to it, celebrating sneaker culture through art, history, music, and design.

Taking place inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes), the vast 15,000-square-foot exhibit serves as an indoor playground equipped with exclusive and rare sneakers, massive, interactive galleries, and endless photo opps. From Wu-Tang Clan dunks signed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard to Kobe Bryant’s UNDFTD 4’s (debuted at a Lakers game) to kicks via Rihanna and Nipsey Hussle (the epic Puma collab) to murals and street art, wherever your eyes land, this is a story of “creativity, expression and innovation” through a sneakers lens.

-0-

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, there’s “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia.” which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking.

-0-

Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Also at the Bowers Museum, ARTHUR BEAUMONT: ART OF THE SEA. The exhibition of watercolors by the artist captures the grandeur of the sea and the vessels that sail on it. Beaumont created an artistic record of the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. He was named artist laureate of the U.S. Fleet.

-0-

The FitExpo Los Angeles 2020

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

thefitexpo.com

TheFitExpo is a family-friendly event which brings together thousands of fitness enthusiasts ranging from bodybuilders and powerlifters to jiu-jitsu and karate participants, personal trainers, group exercise instructors, competitive athletes and even the weekend warrior.

-0-

