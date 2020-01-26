× Woodland Hills Kaiser Reopens After Water Main Break Forces Dayslong Closure

The Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center has reopened nearly a week after crews discovered a water main break that forced the facility to temporarily cease services, hospital officials announced Sunday.

The emergency department, urgent care and the pharmacy were fully operating as of Sunday following required county and state approvals, the hospital said in a statement. Scheduled appointment were set to resume Monday.

The Kaiser location started operating without running water the evening of Jan. 19, officials said.

Crews found a leak at the facility’s main water line during ongoing maintenance and upgrade work, according to Kaiser. They tried to make repairs and installed a temporary water line, but officials ultimately decided to install a new one, officials said.

The hospital enforced a management plan that kept operations running before ending patient care at the facility by Wednesday evening, Kaiser said.

Hospital officials said it worked with its community partners and government agencies to transfer patients to other facilities during the closure.

“We look forward to welcoming back our patients, and want to express our deepest gratitude to them and the entire community for their understanding during this past week,” Murtaza Sanwari, senior vice president for Woodland Hills Medical Center, said in a statement.

Patients can make new appointments by visiting kp.org or calling 1-833-574-2273.

The Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, located at 5610 De Soto Ave., serves about 239,000 health plan members in the San Fernando Valley and Ventura.