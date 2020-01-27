9 Victims of Calabasas Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Are Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All nine victims of the deadly helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers' basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna have been identified.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. No one on board survived.

Bryant, 41, was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks to coach in a basketball tournament that Gianna was going to be playing in.

He owned the helicopter.

The seven others killed in the crash were identified by family, friends and officials throughout the day Sunday.

John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli

Costa Mesa’s Orange Coast College confirmed their longtime head baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, was on the aircraft with his daughter Allyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli.

“John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball,” Athletic Director Jason Kehler said in a statement. “He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none — he treated them like family."

Alyssa and Gianna were teammates at the Mamba Academy and were headed there to attend a game, OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa told CNN.

Sarah and Payton Chester

Orange County resident Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester were also killed in the crash, according to Todd Schmidt, a former principal at Harbor View Elementary School.

"This family made such a huge impact at Harbor View...they were genuine, kind-hearted, and caring...to the staff, to other families...and yes, especially to me," Schmidt wrote via Facebook.

An Instagram post apparently made by the son and brother of the Chesters, Riley Chester, confirmed the deaths.

"Rest In Peace to the most amazing Mother and sister. I love you Pay Pay and Mom," he wrote.

Christina Mauser

Girls' basketball coach Christina Mauser was also among those killed, Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley tweeted Sunday. Mauser worked at a nearby private elementary school.

Her husband, Matt Mauser, founded the Tijuana Dogs, a popular Orange County band.

"My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much," he wrote on a Facebook post.

Ara Zabayan

Friends identified the pilot of the helicopter as Ara Zobayan.

Zobayan was an experienced pilot and instructor, friends said.

Friends have identified the pilot as

Ara Zobayan. He taught aspiring heli pilots to fly and was very much loved in the aviation community. They wrote “rest easy as you take your final flight to heaven.”@KTLA #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/8pQh9eNJTk — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) January 27, 2020

The cause of Sunday's crash is still under investigation.

It was discovered Monday that Bryant's helicopter received clearance to fly under worse-than-normal conditions.

The fog in the area Sunday morning was considered dangerous enough that local police agencies had grounded their helicopters.