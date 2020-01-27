Coroner’s Officials Work to Remove Victims’ Remains From Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the remote Calabasas hillside where Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel spent Monday morning with the delicate task of removing the remains of victims.

The rough terrain around the crash site off Las Virgenes Canyon Road has been a challenge for first responders from the beginning. On Monday, deputies could be seen on the hillside in off-road vehicles. The remains of three bodies were removed Sunday night, and officials said that process could continue for several days.

Los Angeles County Coroner Jonathan Lucas said the remains will be removed as quickly as possible, noting the location of the crash had made access an issue.

On Monday morning, the coroner’s special response team could be seen on a ridge above the crash site. A white truck was nestled on a narrow ridge line typically used by hikers. The debris from the crash covered a football field-sized area.

