Former Employee Sentenced to Nearly 4 Years in Prison for Threatening Mass Shooting at Long Beach Hotel

A man who threatened to shoot up a Long Beach hotel where he worked has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, officials announced Monday.

Rodolfo Montoya, 27, of Huntington Beach, had previously pleaded no contest to two felony counts of making criminal threats, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Montoya threatened a coworker and said he would shoot fellow employees and guests coming into the Marriott hotel in Long Beach, officials said. He worked at the restaurant inside the hotel, located in the 4700 block of Airport Plaza, near the Long Beach Airport.

Montoya was arrested in August after another employee alerted authorities about his plot.

Multiple firearms, including an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and high-capacity magazines, were found in Montoya’s home.

He had apparently become upset over some recent workplace activity and police described him as being disgruntled.

Montoya had previously been charged with one count each of dissuading a witness by force or threat and possession of an assault weapon, a Colt AR-15 rifle, but those charges were dropped as part of a negotiated plea deal, officials said.