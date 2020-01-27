L.A. Landmarks Lit in Purple and Gold to Honor Kobe Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles lit up its landmarks in Lakers' purple and gold Sunday night to honor the legacy of Kobe Bryant.

Aerial video from Sky5 over downtown showed the U.S. Bank Tower and Los Angeles City Hall both bathed in the Lakers’ colors. The Intercontinental Hotel at Wilshire Grand Center also displayed Kobe’s original number 8 in lights on the side of the building.

A purple and gold water show greeted visitors to downtown’s Grand Park and Santa Monica’s ferris wheel displayed a dazzling light show.

Even travelers arriving and departing from LAX couldn’t miss the tribute to the basketball legend, as the iconic pylons were illuminated overnight in the Lakers’ colors.

Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.

He won five NBA championships with the club, including back-to-back-to-back titles alongside Shaquille O’Neal in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

“There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my neice Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie,” O’Neal said upon learning of his former teammate’s death.

Bryant also won back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

He was killed on Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.