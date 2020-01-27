Man Found Guilty of Killing Carjacking Victim, Running Him Over With His Own Car in Westlake

Posted 8:23 PM, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 08:28PM, January 27, 2020
Officials respond to the scene where a man was killed after being run over with his own car as it was being carjacked in Westlake on Dec. 11, 2017. (Credit: LoudLabs)

Officials respond to the scene where a man was killed after being run over with his own car as it was being carjacked in Westlake on Dec. 11, 2017. (Credit: LoudLabs)

A Los Angeles man was convicted Monday of taking another man’s truck by force then killing the victim by running him over in a Westlake parking garage, prosecutors said.

A jury found 38-year-old Mitchell Ray Castillo guilty of first-degree murder and carjacking in the Dec. 11, 2017, death of Ricardo “Rick” Mota, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Mota, a 54-year-old Duarte man, and his Nissan truck were on the rooftop level of a parking structure near MacArthur Park when an altercation broke out between him and Castillo, according to police.

Castillo stole the pickup and ran Mota over as he fled, the DA’s office said. Mota died at the scene after suffering severe head and body trauma.

Surveillance video showed Castillo leaving the garage in Mota’s truck, investigators said. Police found him hours later in the San Fernando Valley by tracking the vehicle with LoJack.

Castillo is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 18, when he’ll face 60 years to life in state prison.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.