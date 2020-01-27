× Man Found Guilty of Killing Carjacking Victim, Running Him Over With His Own Car in Westlake

A Los Angeles man was convicted Monday of taking another man’s truck by force then killing the victim by running him over in a Westlake parking garage, prosecutors said.

A jury found 38-year-old Mitchell Ray Castillo guilty of first-degree murder and carjacking in the Dec. 11, 2017, death of Ricardo “Rick” Mota, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Mota, a 54-year-old Duarte man, and his Nissan truck were on the rooftop level of a parking structure near MacArthur Park when an altercation broke out between him and Castillo, according to police.

Castillo stole the pickup and ran Mota over as he fled, the DA’s office said. Mota died at the scene after suffering severe head and body trauma.

Surveillance video showed Castillo leaving the garage in Mota’s truck, investigators said. Police found him hours later in the San Fernando Valley by tracking the vehicle with LoJack.

Castillo is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 18, when he’ll face 60 years to life in state prison.

